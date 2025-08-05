BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
World

Hong Kong issues highest weather warning, as rains shut schools, courts and hospital wards

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 11:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s weather bureau said its highest “black” rainstorm warning would remain in place until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, as heavy rains lashed the Asian financial hub, closing hospital wards, schools, and the jurisdiction’s courts and register offices.

The storms follow deadly flash floods in Southern China over the weekend, which left five dead in Guangdong province and prompted a large-scale search operation involving over 1,300 rescuers.

“Persistent rainstorm will cause serious road flooding and traffic congestion. Members of the public are advised to take shelter in a safe place,” the Hong Kong Observatory said in a bulletin on its website.

The authority reported 9,837 lightning strokes over the city between 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) and 6:59 a.m. Up to 60-90mm (2.4-3.5 inches) of rain is hitting Hong Kong and the nearby Chinese city of Guangzhou per hour, according to China’s weather authority.

Hong Kong typically receives anannual average of 2,220mm of rainfall, more than half of which usually falls from June through August.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains open, having changed its policy to continue trading whatever the weather late last year.

Hong Kong’s hospital authority announced that accident and emergency wards will remain open, but general outpatient clinics and geriatric and psychiatric day hospitals will close due to the extreme weather.

While the judiciary said that courts, tribunals and register offices would open “as soon as practical within two hours after the ‘black’ rainstorm warning is cancelled,” in a statement.

The post office said that all its premises and delivery services would be suspended until the storm warning had passed.

The city’s airport has not reported any disruptions.

Hong Kong Disneyland remains open, with limited operations.

