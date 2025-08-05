Youm-e-Shuhada Police: Message from Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister of Sindh

As a nation, we are observing Police Shuhada Day on August 4th. I extend my heartfelt gratitude and deepest tribute to the brave officers and personnel of Sindh Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

This day serves as a poignant reminder of the incredible sacrifices made by our valiant officers/personnel to ensure the safety and security of our province. Our police force, with unwavering dedication, stands as the frontline defense against crime and criminals while upholding the rule of law.

The courage and resolve shown by our Shuhada inspire us all, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten. I offer my sincere condolences to the families of our shuhada.

Your loss is irreplaceable, and we stand with you in your grief. The bravery and service of your loved ones will always live in our hearts. Their legacy will continue to guide and inspire future generations of police officers.

I also extend my gratitude to all police personnel serving in Sindh. Your dedication and tireless efforts in maintaining law and order are commendable. Despite challenges and threats, you have continued to serve with honor and integrity. Your commitment to duty is a source of pride for us all.

Let us also recognize the importance of supporting our police force on this day. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they have the necessary resources, training, and support to carry out their duties effectively. By standing together, we can build a safer and more just society for everyone.

As we honor our shuhada, let us renew our commitment to their values and principles. May their sacrifices not go in vain, and may we work toward a future where such sacrifices are no longer needed.

May Allah grant eternal peace to our shuhada and give patience to their families. Let us remember them with pride and gratitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025