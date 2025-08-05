BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
Supplements Print 2025-08-05

Youm-e-Shuhada Police: Message from Zia-Ul-Hasan Lanjar Home Minister, Sindh

Published August 5, 2025

As we stand in solidarity with the families of our Police Shuhada on this occasion of Police Shuhada’ Day, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and deepest respect to the brave members of our police force who made eternal sacrifices in the line of duty. Every year, on August 4, we commemorate Police Shuhada’ Day, honoring the courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment of these heroes in protecting the public.

Our police officers are the guardians of peace and order, working tirelessly to ensure our safety and security. Their sacrifices stand as proof of their bravery and determination to uphold justice. We are indebted to them for standing firm in the face of great danger — a debt we can never fully repay. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of these fallen heroes. Your loss is profound, and we stand with you in your grief. The bravery and service of your loved ones will forever remain in our hearts. Their legacy will continue to inspire and guide us.

I also pay heartfelt tribute to all the police personnel in Sindh who continue to face challenges with resilience in the line of duty. Your dedication and hard work in maintaining law and order are truly commendable. Despite daily challenges and risks, you continue to serve with honor and integrity. Your unwavering commitment to duty is a source of pride for our province and its people.

Let us reaffirm our commitment on this Shuhada’ Day to support our police force. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they are equipped with the necessary resources, training, and support to perform their duties effectively. Together, we can work toward a safer and more just society.

Let us stand in solidarity with their families and uphold the values for which they laid down their lives. May their sacrifices never go in vain, and may we strive for a future where such sacrifices are no longer needed.

May Allah grant eternal peace to our Shuhada and give patience to their families. Let us remember them with pride and gratitude.

