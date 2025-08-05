Youm-e-Shuhada Police: Message from Ghulam Nabi Memon Inspector General of Police, Sindh

On the occasion of Police Shuhada’ Day, August 4, it is a matter of great pride for me to address the Sindh Police. This day is dedicated to paying tribute to and remembering our brave comrades who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the protection of the public stand as a testament to their extraordinary service and spirit.

The memorials of our heroes represent the highest ideals of our profession. They faced dangers with unmatched bravery and selfless service to uphold justice and ensure the safety of our citizens. Their sacrifices are a solemn reminder of the heavy responsibilities we bear as police officers, and we must always strive to uphold the highest standards of integrity and courage.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of our Shuhada. The sacrifices of your loved ones will always be remembered. We share in your grief and remain committed to standing by your side as we honor the legacy of those who gave their lives in service to our province.

To all the members of Sindh Police serving across the province, I commend your unwavering dedication, hard work, and commitment to duty. Despite the countless daily challenges and threats you face, your resolve to serve and protect remains unshaken. The efforts you put forth and the strength of our law enforcement system are sincerely appreciated and valued from the depths of our hearts.

As we commemorate National Police Shuhada’ Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the principles and values upheld by our fallen heroes. Maintaining the highest standards of honesty, justice, and service is our collective responsibility.

Let us also strive to ensure that our officers are equipped with the essential resources, training, and support needed to carry out their duties effectively and safely. On this solemn occasion, as we renew our dedication to this noble profession, we honor the memory of our Shuhada.

May their sacrifices inspire us to work tirelessly toward a safer and more just society. Their legacy must be a guiding lightfor us all as we continue to serve with pride, commitment, and dignity. May Allah grant eternal peace to our Shuhada and patience to their families. Let us carry forward their legacy with pride and unwavering resolve, ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten.

With deep respect and gratitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025