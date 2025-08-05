BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BOP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
CPHL 85.65 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.77%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.62%)
DGKC 183.90 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (1.99%)
FCCL 48.94 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.71%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GCIL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
HUBC 161.25 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.1%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.88%)
PIAHCLA 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
POWER 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
PPL 176.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.71%)
PREMA 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SNGP 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.79%)
SSGC 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
TREET 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,595 Increased By 112.5 (0.78%)
BR30 41,570 Increased By 289.9 (0.7%)
KSE100 142,825 Increased By 772.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 43,919 Increased By 212.6 (0.49%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-05

FBR to disallow 50% business expenditure

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 11:36am

ISLAMABAD: The federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will disallow 50 percent business expenditure in cases where a person makes a sale of Rs 200,000 or above on a single invoice and payment is not received through banking channel or digital means.

According to an income tax circular issued by the FBR on Monday, new clauses have been inserted to make disallowance for expenditure under certain specific circumstances:

Through Finance Act, 2025, a new clause (q) has been inserted in Section 2L of the Income Tax Ordinance,2001 whereby ten percent expenditure attributable to purchases from persons who are not NTN holder will be liable to disallowed. lt aims to enable formal sector to capture more market share as compared to that of informal sector. This provision will not apply on agriculture produce unless it is sold by middle men.

EPBD’s BoG rejects granting FBR excessive powers

This provision also authorizes the board to exempt any class of persons subject to conditions and limitations as it deems appropriate.

Through Finance Act 2025, a new clause (s) has been inserted in Section 21 of the Income Tax Ordinance,2001, which envisages that where a person makes a sale of Rs. 200,000 or above on a single invoice and payment is not received through banking channel or digital means 50 percent of the proportionate business expenditure attributable to such sales shall be disallowed.

For the purposes of section 21(s), it is clarified that when a person, whether an NTN holder or otherwise, deposits the cash against invoices in the bank account of the seller, the payment shall be treated as having taken place through banking channel and no disallowance of the expenditure will be made in this regard under this clause.

Through Finance Act, 2025, in section 22 of the Ordinance, the depreciation expense of any capital asset shall be inadmissible if the capital asset has been acquired without discharging the withholding obligation on the payments made under sections 152 or 153 of the Ordinance as the case may be.

The said amount paid to a supplier of capital assets on which tax was not withheld and deposited will not become part of the cost of asset for the purpose of computation of tax depreciation for the tax year in which the acquisition is made.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Income Tax Ordinance 2001 Invoices NTN Finance Act 2025 business expenditure

Comments

200 characters

FBR to disallow 50% business expenditure

PTI carries out countrywide protest rallies amid Section 144 in twin cities

PSX extends bull run, KSE-100 crosses 143,000 level

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

‘Same-day tax recovery from banks after notice issuance is unlawful’

Intra-day update: rupee climbs against US dollar

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

Read more stories