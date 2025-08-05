PSX ends on bullish note

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a bullish note on Monday. The rally was driven by a combination of strong corporate developments, expectations of robust earnings across key sectors, and sustained investor optimism.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,017 points or 0.72 percent to settle at a historic high of 142,052.65 as compared to the previous close of 141,034.99 points on Friday. During the intraday trading session, the index recorded a high of 142,323.34 points and low of 141,440.48 points before finally settling at the record high.

On Monday, BRIndex100 closed at 14,494.27 points which was 72.02 points or 0.5 percent higher than previous close while the total volume remained 535.462 million shares. Moreover, BRIndex30 closed at 41,322.35 points that was 507.92 points or 1.24 percent higher than previous close and the total volume of the shares traded was 350.311 million.

According to Topline Securities, the day’s upward momentum was significantly fuelled by Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC), which received its first Term Finance Certificate (TFC) interest payment of Rs 7.7 billion. This development lifted sentiment in the oil and gas sector, propelling OGDC shares to close at Rs 260.22 after touching an intraday high of Rs 269.

The cement sector also buoyed the market, with investors optimistic about upcoming earnings following strong dispatch data for July.

Market capitalization expanded by over Rs 88 billion to reach Rs 16.995 trillion as compare to the previous close of Rs 16.906 trillion. The total traded volume on the ready counter stood at 666 million shares, up from 609 million shares in the previous session. The traded value, however, declined to Rs 42.9 billion compared to Rs 50.5 billion on Friday.

Market breadth remained positive with 247 advancing stocks against 206 decliners in the ready segment.

With the significant turnover, Cnergyico PK emerged as the most actively traded company of the day. The stock saw a robust turnover of over 53.7 million shares, closing the session at Rs 7.39. Following closely was Pak International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL), which recorded a trading volume of approximately 50.6 million shares and closed at Rs 10.44. The third most traded stock was Bank of Punjab (BOP), with over 30.6 million shares exchanging hands and the stock settled at Rs 13.90 by the end of the session.

Among the top gainers, Nestle Pakistan Limited stood out with the highest price increase of the day, as its share price jumped by Rs 242.26, closing at Rs 7,907.56. Another significant gainer was Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited, which advanced by Rs 82.72 to settle at Rs 1,070.98. On the flip side, PIA Holding Company Limited experienced the sharpest decline, shedding Rs 708.25 to close at Rs 26,832.75. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited also posted a significant loss, down by Rs 161.66, ending the session at Rs 33,225.67 points.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index settled at 23,109.18 points, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.32 points, with no significant percentage change, and a total turnover of 2.59 million shares. The BR Cement Index closed higher at 11,202.55 points, gaining 358.41 points, which translates into a 3.31 percent increase, with 73.57 million shares traded during the session.

The BR Commercial Banks Index ended the day at 40,996.15 points, up by 261.75 points or 0.64 percent, supported by a turnover of 59.301 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index recorded a gain of 281.13 points, closing at 22,249.52 points, marking a 1.28 percent rise, with a total turnover of 24.63 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index declined slightly by 23.41 points to close at 12,898.13 points, representing a 0.18 percent drop, with 90.01 million shares traded. The BR Technology & Communication Index advanced by 82.55 points to settle at 3,303.02 points, posting a 2.56 percent increase, on the back of a strong turnover of 84.06 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti, Director at Arif Habib Corporation, said that the bull-run was largely driven by speculative interest ahead of major earnings announcements expected this week. He added that the cement sector outperformed on reports of record monthly cement dispatches in July 2025, which surged by 30 percent year-on-year. According to Mehanti, several key macro and policy developments also provided a favourable backdrop, including strong corporate financial results, a positive US-Pakistan tariff deal, rupee stability, the government’s resolve to resolve the circular debt crisis in the power sector, and lower-than-expected inflation for July.

Analysts noted that the market’s record-breaking close reflects broad-based confidence, though much of the near-term direction hinges on the strength of corporate earnings and macroeconomic indicators. With a supportive policy environment and improved investor confidence, analysts expect momentum to continue, barring unforeseen volatility.

