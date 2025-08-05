BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed regional and bilateral issues, here on Monday.

Both sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest, said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in a statement. The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

Pakistan says it’s close to US trade deal, Washington gives no timeline

The phone call comes amid series of bilateral engagements between the two countries during last couple of months.

Dar held important meetings with American officials during his recent visit to the United States including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

