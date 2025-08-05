BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Key posts filled in MoD, MoI and ISI: Army’s top brass shuffled

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle of Pakistan Army’s senior command structure, several high-ranking officers have been assigned to pivotal posts within the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ministry of Interior (MoI), and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), underlining the military’s renewed emphasis on intelligence coordination, internal security, and operational readiness.

According to sources in the Defence Ministry, Major General Saad Ul Abad has been appointed Director General (H) at ISI, a critical role within Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency.

Meanwhile, Major General Noor Wali Khan, previously serving with ISI, has been posted as Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, positioning him at the nexus of civil-military coordination on internal security matters.

Simultaneously, Major General Faheem has been transferred from Chief of Staff Headquarters Southern Command to the Ministry of Defence, reflecting continuity in defence planning and inter-agency synchronisation.

According to defence sources, the military leadership’s focus is on bolstering Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus, internal security architecture, and strategic command readiness - a move that comes amid shifting geopolitical landscapes and domestic security challenges.

