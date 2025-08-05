BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-05

TCP tenders to buy 100,000 MT of sugar

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

HAMBURG: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is August 11.

The announcement is believed to indicate that Pakistan will make no purchase in its previous tender for 100,000 tons of sugar on July 31, traders said.

On July 8, Pakistan’s government had approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability. Market analysts said that retail sugar prices in the country have risen sharply since January.

Traders said three companies had participated in the July 31 tender, with the lowest price offer assessed at $539.00 a ton cost and freight included (c&f).

Pakistan reportedly received no offers in a previous tender to buy 50,000 tons of sugar on July 22, with traders saying the requirement to load shipments from August 1-15 was too short notice for realistic offers.

The new tender seeks small/fine and medium grade sugar from worldwide origins, excluding India and Israel, packed in bags transported either in ocean shipping containers or breakbulk.

Shipment of breakbulk supplies is sought from September 1-15 for 50,000 tons and September 10-25 for 50,000 tons.

Sugar European traders TCP sugar sector Trading Corporation of Pakistan Sugar prices refined sugar

