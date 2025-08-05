BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Tribal elders, MPs unanimously reject KP military operation

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025

PESHAWAR: Tribal elders and elected public representatives from tribal districts Bajaur and Mohmand have unanimously rejected any proposals for military operations or displacements, stating such actions were unacceptable.

They have further recommended the formation of a broad-based and empowered Jirga, comprising representatives from the federal and provincial governments, tribal elders, and all key stakeholders, to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Afghan government and people to ensure the long-term eradication of terrorism.

This was stated during a tribal jirga held as part the series of regional consultative Jirgas on law and order. The jirga was hosted by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, which was a second major consultation at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

The Jirga witnessed substantial participation from elders and elected public representatives of Bajaur and Mohmand districts. Advisor to the Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the Chief Secretary, and the Inspector General of Police, along with relevant commissioners, deputy commissioners, and senior police officials also attended the session.

The Jirga held comprehensive deliberations on the prevailing law and order situation and unanimously put forward several key recommendations.

The participants stressed their firm commitment to peace, stating that they want peace and call upon the government to ensure it. We are ready to fully cooperate. Terrorism is the enemy of all, and we stand united against it. Participants viewed the initiative of local Jirgas as a positive step and called for it to be made more effective so that its outcomes could benefit other regions as well.

