Major road construction projects: Punjab plans inclusion of service ducts

LAHORE: To ensure sustainable and efficient development, the Punjab government is considering the inclusion of service ducts in major road construction projects to minimise repeated road excavations.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Housing Department, a special committee will be formed to consult with all relevant stakeholders, including the Safe Cities Authority and telecommunications departments, to determine the appropriate size and placement of service ducts to ensure their effective use in the future.

He highlighted that repeated digging of roads cause significant inconvenience to the public. “The introduction of service ducts will not only help conserve resources but will also lead to longer-lasting roads and improved urban infrastructure,” he added.

The official added that under the directives of the CM, development initiatives across Punjab were progressing rapidly, with a focus on long-term impact and resilience.

Meanwhile, under the guidance of Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb, planning was being carried out in line with environmentally friendly policies to ensure sustainable, well-organized, and citizen-centric development across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025