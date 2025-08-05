BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Pakistan

PFA lodges 2 FIRs, discards 1,610kg of substandard meat

Published 05 Aug, 2025

LAHORE: Enforcement teams of Punjab Food Authority carried out a crackdown on meat shops and suppliers in Lahore discarding 1,610kg of substandard meat and poultry and lodging two FIRs.

Food safety team inspected 42 meat shops and supplier vehicles during which one accused was arrested and two violators were fined heavily.

A total of 65,000kg of meat was checked during the operation. Meat safety team recovered dead poultry from a vehicle bearing registration number LES-6569 which was immediately discarded. An FIR was registered and the accused was arrested on the spot.

DG PFA Asim Javaid talking to media said that teams also found poor hygiene conditions and absence of valid medical certificates of food handlers at several inspected locations.

He said that the supply of dead or diseased poultry is a serious criminal offense and the PFA is working to bring the meat supply chain in line with international food safety standards.

He further stated that all available resources are being utilized to eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab. He advised citizens not to purchase pre slaughtered poultry and to ensure that meat is slaughtered in front of them.

He has requested the public to report such violations through the PFA Helpline 1223.

