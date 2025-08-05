Minister links 5G spectrum auction with resolution of two key issues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has linked the much-anticipated 5G spectrum auction with the resolution of two key issues including the acquisition of Telenor by the PTCL and ongoing spectrum litigation cases.

“The government plans to auction 5G spectrum by the end of this year, subject to the resolution of pending matters,” said the minister while addressing at an event where Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in partnership with, TikTok, announced the official launch of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) feed in Pakistan, reinforcing its commitment to make high-quality educational content more accessible and engaging for all.

Pakistan is currently operating on 274 MHz of spectrum, while the upcoming auction is expected to offer double that capacity.

Fatima also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve digital infrastructure, including fibre optic expansion, satellite internet, and smartphone affordability. A new policy is being drafted to allow smartphones on easy installments.

“We are working on a comprehensive digital identity system under the Digital Pakistan Act,” she said, adding that internet access in the country has increased by 25 percent. She also stated that inflation and policy rates have declined due to better integration of digital systems.

The minister revealed that Pakistan’s IT exports rose by $1 billion over the past two years, with 96 percent of freelancers contributing over $700 million. Additionally, 1.2 million laptops were distributed on merit, with another 100,000 to be provided soon.

She announced that one million children will be trained under the country’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, while 100,000 individuals have already received training via DigiSkills in the last year.

She said that seven submarine cables are already connected to Pakistan; with three more expected this year. The world’s largest submarine cable will also link with Pakistan by the end of 2025.

“In today’s era, technology is becoming a part of our lives. We want to see how we can learn something new using technology,” said the minister, adding that technology should be used in an ethical and positive way. She said that technology played a crucial role in the India-Pakistan war.

The new STEM feed on TikTok is a dedicated in-app experience where users can explore a curated stream of high-quality content focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It is designed to spark curiosity, promote critical thinking, and expand digital learning opportunities, especially for students, educators, and young professionals across Pakistan.

TikTok is also partnering with leading academic institutions across the country to launch a training programme for teachers, educators and instructors. These trainings are focused on empowering them with the tools, techniques, and best practices, needed to create compelling, informative, and engaging STEM content tailored for short-form video.

In addition, TikTok is actively nurturing Pakistan’s local STEM creator community, providing training and guidance to increase the volume and quality of STEM content across the platform in English, Urdu and regional languages as well. This effort is aimed at building a self-sustaining educational ecosystem where both formal educators and independent creators contribute to a shared mission: making STEM education fun, inclusive, and discoverable.

TikTok has also launched a dedicated hashtag #StemTok, as well as a landing page, where it will feature content created by partners, creators and publishers, providing easy access to local language STEM content in Pakistan.

The minister said that this initiative is aligned with our broader vision to use digital platforms to enhance education and skill development in Pakistan. TikTok’s STEM feed is an excellent example of how technology can democratize access to knowledge and empower our youth, including aspiring female students, to explore new career pathways in science and technology. “We are proud to support this collaboration with TikTok and look forward to seeing its long-term impact.”

Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, stated, “We welcome the launch of TikTok’s dedicated STEM Feed in Pakistan as a step towards making science and technology more accessible and relatable to our youth. Digital platforms, when used responsibly, can become powerful tools for education, creativity, and empowerment.”

Fahad Muhammad Khan Niazi, Head of Public Policy and Government Relations, Pakistan at TikTok said: “The launch of the TikTok STEM feed in Pakistan marks an exciting milestone in our mission to inspire and educate through creativity.”

