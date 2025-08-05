BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FGEHA to present its financial plan in board meeting

Tahir Amin Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: Facing serious financial constraints, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) would present its financial plan as a way forward in the board meeting scheduled for the current week.

This was revealed by senior officials of the authority while briefing a sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works, which met under the convenorship of Anjum Aqeel Khan, here on Monday.

The committee observed with concerns that projects which halted on account of financial constraints would be delayed for years.

The committee recommended prioritising projects and completing and restoring public and contractors’ confidence, otherwise, the situation would further deteriorate.

The committee expressed concern over matters related to the FGEHA, including land sharing, built-up property (BUP), and other related issues. The committee convenor also sought special relief for those, whose forefathers were living in these areas.

The Director (Land) of FGEHA briefed the sub-committee on pending payments for land acquisition, compensation for built-up properties, reasons for delays in FGEHA housing projects, and other related challenges.

Land sharing and built-up property issues in FGEHA’s ongoing and upcoming schemes in sectors G-14 and F-14 were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The committee was also informed that payment was made to some people, but they were still not willing to demolish the structures in Jhanghi Syedan.

The committee expressed concern over these issues and directed the FGEHA to conduct a survey in the mentioned sectors and address the grievances of landowners. The sub-committee also regretted the challenges FGEHA was facing in executing these housing schemes and assured its full cooperation with the authority in this regard.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mehboob Shah and Ibrar Ahmad.

