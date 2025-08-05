Construction of Gwadar Shipyard: Dar for third-party evaluation of potential sites

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar has directed the authorities concerned to undertake a third-party professional evaluation of potential sites for the construction of Gwadar Shipyard.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a high-level meeting on land allocation for Gwadar Shipyard.

Ministry of Defence Production presented relevant statistics, potential revenue streams and various land options available for the project of Gwadar Shipyard. He further assured local representatives that the shipyard’s development would proceed with local consensus.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Federal Ministers for Defence Production, Planning and Development, Maritime Affairs, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary MoMA, MPA Hidayatullah, and Chairman Gwadar Port Authority.

