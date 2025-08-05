BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Pakistan

CJP for developing judicial infrastructure under citizen-centric approach

Terence J Sigamony Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi emphasised that the development of judicial infrastructure must follow a citizen-centric approach.

He called for the inclusion of a modern Facilitation Centre within the Judicial Complex to assist litigants and the public at large, ensuring improved access to information and services focused on facilitating litigants, lawyers, and the general public.

He, along with Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Junaid Ghaffar, and the SHC judges – Justice Zafar Rajput and Justice Iqbal Kalhoro, met with the District and Sessions Judges of the Karachi Division at the SHC building on Monday.

During the interaction, the SHC CJ apprised the CJP Afridi regarding the proposed construction of a state-of-the-art Judicial Complex in Karachi, comprising 125 fully equipped courts along with all requisite amenities. The project is intended to address the growing needs of the judicial system in the port city and is expected to commence shortly.

The CJP welcomed the initiative and underscored the importance of sustainable, scalable, and forward-looking infrastructure planning.

He stressed that future forecasting must be integrated into the design to ensure the long-term viability of the complex. In this regard, he recommended that structured consultations be held with all relevant stakeholders—including judges and members of the district bar—to gather practical input keeping in view the technicalities so that a refined proposal may be placed before the government for timely execution.

The visit reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to institutional development, participatory planning, and the delivery of accessible and efficient justice.

