BHC admits pleas against Mines & Minerals Act for hearing

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) has admitted multiple petitions challenging the Mines and Minerals Act for regular hearing.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Rozi Khan Bareech and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi heard the petitions and directed the federal and provincial governments to submit their responses within two weeks.

During the proceedings, petitioner Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani argued that the Mines and Minerals Act goes against public interest. He announced plans to convene an all-parties conference on the issue.

The legislation has been contested by several political parties, including ANP, BNP, Pashtunkhwa MAP, National Party, JUI, and others. The court has clubbed all petitions together for consolidated hearing.