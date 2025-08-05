ABHI, PayPeople collaborate for EWA

KARACHI: In a major move to enhance employee financial well-being, ABHI has partnered with PayPeople to provide Earned Wage Access (EWA), enabling employees to access their earned wages instantly.

This collaboration merges PayPeople’s reach with ABHI’s expertise in financial wellness, enabling organizations to provide their employees with instant access to their earned wages through Earned Wage Access (EWA).

Through this partnership, employees will gain real-time access to their salaries, enabling them to manage their financial responsibilities with greater ease and reduce financial stress. By empowering individuals with financial flexibility, businesses can promote a more engaged, productive, and satisfied workforce.

On this development, Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales of ABHI, said that this collaboration will bring to businesses and their workforce. “Together, we are simplifying access to financial wellness tools and enabling employees to manage their financial needs more effectively. By leveraging PayPeople’s extensive reach and ABHI’s expertise in financial services, this partnership is set to create a positive impact on employee productivity and satisfaction,” he added.

For employers, this partnership offers streamlined payroll operations and the ability to actively support their teams in achieving financial stability. Rayaan further added, “At ABHI, we are committed to driving workplace innovation by providing solutions that create lasting value for both organisations and their employees.”

This partnership underscores ABHI’s dedication to delivering accessible and impactful financial solutions, empowering businesses to prioritize their workforce’s financial well-being and contribute to amore resilient, future-ready workplace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025