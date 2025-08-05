BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-05

ABHI, PayPeople collaborate for EWA

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

KARACHI: In a major move to enhance employee financial well-being, ABHI has partnered with PayPeople to provide Earned Wage Access (EWA), enabling employees to access their earned wages instantly.

This collaboration merges PayPeople’s reach with ABHI’s expertise in financial wellness, enabling organizations to provide their employees with instant access to their earned wages through Earned Wage Access (EWA).

Through this partnership, employees will gain real-time access to their salaries, enabling them to manage their financial responsibilities with greater ease and reduce financial stress. By empowering individuals with financial flexibility, businesses can promote a more engaged, productive, and satisfied workforce.

On this development, Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales of ABHI, said that this collaboration will bring to businesses and their workforce. “Together, we are simplifying access to financial wellness tools and enabling employees to manage their financial needs more effectively. By leveraging PayPeople’s extensive reach and ABHI’s expertise in financial services, this partnership is set to create a positive impact on employee productivity and satisfaction,” he added.

For employers, this partnership offers streamlined payroll operations and the ability to actively support their teams in achieving financial stability. Rayaan further added, “At ABHI, we are committed to driving workplace innovation by providing solutions that create lasting value for both organisations and their employees.”

This partnership underscores ABHI’s dedication to delivering accessible and impactful financial solutions, empowering businesses to prioritize their workforce’s financial well-being and contribute to amore resilient, future-ready workplace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abhi earned wage access EWA PayPeople

Comments

200 characters

ABHI, PayPeople collaborate for EWA

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Faceless Customs Assessment: Audit sparks concerns about under-invoicing

CAREC region sans PRC attracts $13.3bn FDI inflow in 2023

Read more stories