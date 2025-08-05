BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-05

Deadline for Ajrak number plates extended

Published 05 Aug, 2025

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced to extend the deadline for acquisition of motorbike and car number plates embedded with security features. The new deadline has been set for October 31, giving vehicle owners additional time beyond the earlier deadline of August 14.

The decision was made following directives from Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla confirmed the extension after a meeting with the PPP chairman at Bilawal House on Monday.

During the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the performance and attendance of PPP members in the Sindh Assembly. He highlighted the achievements of the Excise and Narcotics Department, particularly the seizure of narcotics worth a record Rs7 billion. Chawla said the campaign to issue security-featured number plates under the province’s Safe City Project has been intensified.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

