Prolonged closure hurting businesses: IHC directs DC to hold talks with BYC protesters

Terence J Sigamony Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Islamabad deputy commissioner (DC) to hold talks with the demonstrators protesting outside the National Press Club (NPC) and ensure the peaceful end of the protest.

A single bench of Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, on Monday, heard the petition filed by an owner of a petrol pump at F-6 who is aggrieved due to continuing protest by Baloch outside the press club. He adopted the stance that protests be managed that roads be opened so that business may not suffer.

During the proceeding, the chief justice questioned why is the road blocked?

Advocate General Islamabad Ayyaz Shaukat informed the court that members of the Baloch Youth Council (BYC) were leading the protest.

When questioned by the Chief Justice about whether permission had been granted for the demonstration, the Advocate General admitted that no such permission was given. He said that they disperse them but they return.

The IHC chief justice expressed concerns over the prolonged closure of road by the protestors and asked Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon to negotiate with the protesting people and tell them that they cannot sit here. The bench questioned the administration’s approach and emphasised the need for immediate and effective action.

Justice Dogar remarked that the measures taken so far are inadequate, adding that “you are responsible for protecting the property rights of others as well.”

The deputy commissioner told the court that an alternative location could be offered to the protesters. In response to it, the chief justice ordered him to engage with the demonstrators and ensure the site is cleared. He also directed to submit a progress report on the next hearing, which is scheduled after two weeks, without failure.

Clarifying it, Justice Dogar said that “when they say 15 days, it does not mean you return after 15 days.” The DC assured the court that action would be taken immediately.

The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to expedite its directives, stating that local businesses had come to a standstill. In response to it, the chief justice remarked, “The direction has been given.”

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case for two weeks.

