Youm-e-Istehsal: Pakistan reaffirms support to Kashmiris’ struggle

On August 5, 2025, as Pakistan solemnly observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, the nation once again renews its commitment to the people of Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). This day is not merely a symbolic gesture—it is a moral imperative, a reaffirmation of solidarity with a people whose voices have been systematically silenced under the weight of state-sponsored repression.

Youm-e-Istehsal, commemorated annually, marks the sixth anniversary of India’s unilateral revocation of Article 370, which stripped occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its constitutionally enshrined autonomy. This act, driven by a Hindutva-inspired ideology under the BJP-led government, was not only legally questionable but morally indefensible. It sought to dissolve the unique political identity of Kashmir, an identity forged through history, sacrifice, and unrelenting struggle.

Kashmir is not simply a territorial dispute or a residual wound of partition; it is a living testament to human endurance in the face of structural violence. For over seven decades, the people of Kashmir have endured military occupation, demographic engineering, and systemic disenfranchisement—yet their resolve remains unshaken. Kashmir’s story is not just one of suffering; it is one of resistance, of refusing to be erased.

The roots of the Kashmir conflict lie in the turbulent aftermath of the 1947 partition of British India. Princely states were given the choice to accede to either India or Pakistan, based on geographic contiguity and the will of the people. Given its Muslim-majority population and cultural affinity with Pakistan, Jammu, and Kashmir’s natural trajectory seemed clear. However, Maharaja Hari Singh’s controversial accession to India—under opaque and contested circumstances—ignited a conflict that continues to haunt South Asia.

In response, the United Nations adopted a series of resolutions in 1948 and 1949, explicitly calling for a free and impartial plebiscite to allow the Kashmiri people to determine their political future. That promise remains unfulfilled, buried beneath layers of realpolitik, diplomatic inertia, and global indifference.

Meanwhile, India’s abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, marked a seismic shift in the political landscape of Kashmir. The move dissolved Jammu & Kashmir State’s nominal autonomy, replacing it with direct federal control and unleashing a cascade of repressive measures: communications blackouts, mass arrests, media censorship, and an intensified military presence. This was not an administrative reform—it was an ideological project aimed at redefining Kashmir’s Muslim identity and forcibly integrating it into the Hindu nationalist vision of India.

Human rights watchdogs—Amnesty Inter-national, Human Rights Watch, and the United Nations—have documented widespread abuses: arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the brutal use of pellet guns, which have maimed and blinded hundreds, including women and children. The psychological scars inflicted by this campaign of terror will echo across generations.

Yet, despite relentless oppression, the spirit of Kashmir endures. Resistance takes many forms: from protests and civil disobedience to poetry, music, and digital storytelling. Artists like Agha Shahid Ali and rappers like MC Kash have weaponized words against bullets, preserving the Kashmiri narrative and keeping hope alive through the power of cultural expression. In a world that often forgets, these voices are a moral compass, reminding us of Kashmir’s unyielding quest for justice.

Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri cause transcends political expediency; it is rooted in fundamental principles of justice, dignity, and the right of all peoples to determine their destiny. At the United Nations General Assembly, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and other international forums, Pakistan has consistently raised its voice against India’s transgressions and in defence of the Kashmiri people.

The observance of August 5, 2025, is not merely ceremonial—it is a manifestation of Pakistan’s enduring solidarity. Through policy statements, awareness campaigns, and nationwide rallies, the Pakistani state—particularly the Punjab government—has worked to keep the Kashmir issue at the forefront of national consciousness.

The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has played a particularly commendable role in highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people. Her government’s efforts—ranging from public advocacy to the provision of scholarships to Kashmiri students—reflect a serious and sustained commitment to turning words into action. By institutionalizing support, Punjab has set an example for how provincial governments can meaningfully contribute to national causes.

Such initiatives not only uplift the morale of the oppressed but also serve to remind the international community that Kashmir is not forgotten. The political, moral, and humanitarian support extended by Pakistan ensures that Kashmir remains a living issue in global discourse.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the international community’s response has often been tepid, if not complicit. While geopolitical crises elsewhere—such as in Ukraine—elicit swift and concerted action, Kashmir is met with equivocation and diplomatic inertia. This selective moral outrage undermines the very principles upon which the international order claims to stand.

The United Nations, in particular, must reckon with its failure to enforce its resolutions. The legitimacy of international law cannot be selectively applied. The right to self-determination, enshrined in the UN Charter, is not a privilege to be granted—it is a fundamental human right.

Likewise, the global media has a responsibility to pierce through the fog of propaganda and present the unvarnished truth. Human rights organizations must go beyond issuing statements—they must push for tangible action, diplomatic accountability, and sustained global attention.

Youm-e-Istehsal is more than a day of remembrance—it is a call to conscience. It urges us to recognize that the Kashmiri struggle is not about land or borders, but about freedom, dignity, and the inalienable right to live without fear. Kashmir’s yearning for freedom is not a separatist impulse—it is a plea for justice that the world must hear.

As we mark August 5, 2025, let us reaffirm our belief that the shadows of occupation will not last forever. One day, the silence of the valleys will be broken not by gunfire, but by the call to prayer echoing in a land free from tyranny. The dawn of freedom will come—because history, no matter how long it is delayed, bends ultimately toward justice.