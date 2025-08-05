Gaza victims: Alkhidmat Foundation dispatches 28th consignment of aid

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has dispatched its 28th consignment of relief aid comprising 100 tons of essential supplies for the distressed families in Gaza facing an acute food crisis.

The latest consignment, arranged in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), was flown from Islamabad via a special aircraft to Amman, Jordan, from where it will be transported to Gaza for distribution among displaced Palestinian families.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, and senior NDMA officials were present at the airport to oversee the departure of the cargo.

Speaking on the occasion, Dar commended Alkhidmat’s tireless efforts in Gaza and assured the Foundation of the government’s full support in continuing its humanitarian operations. “The people of Gaza are going through unimaginable suffering. We appreciate Alkhidmat’s continued dedication and will extend all possible cooperation,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, the shipment includes 65 tons of canned food, 20 tons of powdered milk for children, 5 tons of biscuits, and 10 tons of essential medicines. He noted that Alkhidmat has been actively involved in Gaza’s relief efforts for the past 22 months, dispatching thousands of tons of aid via multiple air and sea consignments. “Out of the 28 consignments sent so far, 24 have been transported via air cargo and 4 by sea. The aid has included food, cooked meals, meat, medicines, tents, and other essential supplies,” said Dr. Rehman.

Alkhidmat maintains a field office in Cairo, Egypt, to coordinate ongoing relief efforts. On-ground operations inside Gaza include the distribution of cooked meals, clean drinking water, and critical medical supplies. The Foundation is also running aid programs for Gaza victims in Jordan and Lebanon.

