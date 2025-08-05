CM pays tribute to martyrs of police

LAHORE: “I salute those brave soldiers of Punjab Police who made Pakistan a cradle of peace by giving their blood,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Police Martyrs Day.

She added, “Some mothers lost their sons, some wives lost their husbands and some kids lost their fathers so that we all could be safe. Peace of every street in Punjab is a result of the last breath of a martyr.”

The chief minister said, “I salute those mothers who made their sons martyred, and those sons who refused to bow their heads. Blood of police martyrs is the strongest brick of our state.”

She underscored, “Real strength of a state are those soldiers who faced bullet but did not step back.”

The chief minister said, “Mission of martyrs will continue, we will fulfill their dreams. The Punjab government stands by the heirs of police martyrs, not just with words but with practical measures, welfare packages and all possible cooperation.”

She flashed, “Blood of police martyrs is the foundation of our state, we will never forget it.”

