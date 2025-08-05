‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ event to be held at Lahore Expo Centre

LAHORE: Mera Brand Pakistan” Expo will be held at Lahore Expo Centre from August 14 and 15. The event aims to promote Pakistani products and industries and foster self-reliance in the national economy.

It was revealed at a Press Conference jointly organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Business Forum.

Addressing the press conference, President of LCCI Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir, Ijaz Tanveer, Abdul Wadood Alvi and Asim Shafiq Sheikh underscored the importance of trust building trust in locally made products and promoting the “Made in Pakistan” identity.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that it is time to end reliance on foreign goods and embrace the immense potential of local industries. “Our national industries have remarkable capacity – they only need trust and promotion. The Mera Brand Pakistan Expo is designed to provide every Pakistani manufacturer and brand with a platform to showcase their products to the public, buyers and exporters.

He said that Pakistan must become self-sufficient to meet its needs and that pride in national production and participation in such expos is essential. The key to Pakistan’s growth lies in boosting exports, and that is only possible by enhancing the global identity of Pakistani products.

Engineer Khalid Usman, LCCI Senior Vice President, called the event a significant step toward economic self-reliance. He said the exhibition has especially created space for small and medium enterprises. He said that Economic stability is impossible without the growth of local production.

The exhibition will feature a wide array of Made-in-Pakistan goods, including textiles, cosmetics, food, household items, furniture, footwear, leather goods, engineering products and daily-use essentials.

Ijaz Tanveer said that every small industrialist in Pakistan has the potential to bring major change. This is the moment for our youth entrepreneurs to benefit from such a platform and transform Pakistan from a consumer market into a producer economy.

Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir described the expo as a reflection of national vision and unity. We must work together to take Pakistani brands to the global stage.

LCCI office-bearers added that Mera Brand Pakistan” is not just a trade exhibition but a national movement aimed at self-sufficiency, economic stability, and international promotion of Pakistani products. The expo provides a unique opportunity for local manufacturers to showcase their offerings and expand into new markets.

