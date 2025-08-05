PTI no longer a political party: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is no longer a political party but has turned into a fascist group determined to damage state institutions and disrupt national unity.

On August 5, the people of Pakistan will completely reject the politics of chaos and stand in full solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, Azma said, adding: “The person who raises slogans of “Haqiqi Azadi” is the same individual whose $18 million advertisement was published in the United States, exposing his double standards. This man once begged for freedom from America, and now his son is repeating the same narrative.”

Speaking at a news conference held at DGPR on Monday, Azma Bokhari said that the arrival of the Iranian President in Lahore was a historic occasion, but a particular segment of society tried to malign it through negative propaganda. She emphasised that the Iranian nation holds a deep intellectual connection with Allama Iqbal and considers him the Poet of the East.

She added that Iran has expressed its commitment to enhancing trade with Pakistan up to 10 billion dollars. The warm welcome extended to the Iranian President by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz is a reflection of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, she added.

The Information Minister said that anti-smog guns have now been delivered in Punjab, with 15 already stationed in Lahore. The Punjab government is fully prepared for the upcoming smog season starting from October. Millions of trees are being planted with QR code tagging to ensure transparent monitoring. Public schools are being equipped with new furniture, proper boundary walls, and washroom facilities. In Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, women have been inducted into the armed forces; a clear sign of gender inclusion, she said.

For students, the Punjab government is offering scholarships, laptops, and has planned a 1,000-bed cancer hospital, all of which reflect the government’s top priorities, she added.

Azma further said that on August 5, the entire nation will enthusiastically observe ‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ and express complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir. She criticised PTI’s call for protests on the same day, terming it highly regrettable. She said that when Kashmir was being brutalised, the same person was in power, and now he continues to conspire against the state by issuing statements about guerrilla warfare. She asserted that anyone who talks about waging guerrilla war against the state must be dealt with an iron hand.

Referring to PTI’s past protest calls, she said that the so-called “final call” given on November 26 failed miserably. The movement announced after Ashura also died down, and the announcements made for April 9 and other dates were withdrawn. She mockingly said that PTI always seems eager for a showdown, but in the end, they end up defeating themselves.

The Information Minister said that the current government has initiated over 90 projects and continues the journey of development, while those creating chaos only want to spread unrest. She said that when the country is on the path to economic stability, these elements call for anarchy and plot conspiracies.

Azma Bokhari urged the public to demonstrate complete national unity on August 5 and send a loud and clear message to anti-state forces that there is no space for chaos and sabotage in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025