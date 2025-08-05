BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-05

KATI for removal of Iran-Pakistan trade barriers

Recorder Report Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 07:08am

KARACHI: Calling for enhanced governmental support, the President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi urged both governments to take practical steps to eliminate trade barriers and help local businesses explore opportunities in the Iranian market. He also advocated for the promotion of barter trade to accelerate bilateral trade expansion.

Welcoming the signing of 12 ministerial-level agreements between Pakistan and Iran, he said that the recently concluded negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will pave the way for economic prosperity and deeper bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The FTA, according to Naqi, will lead to tariff reductions, removal of trade obstacles, and stimulate the business environment in both countries.

He underscored the urgent need to strengthen economic linkages and business-to-business interactions, suggesting that joint exhibitions and B2B meetings be organized regularly.

Naqi further urged the government to introduce effective policies to support domestic and foreign investors, citing lucrative opportunities in Pakistan’s agriculture and industrial sectors.

“The Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement has the potential to redefine our economic landscape and help both nations meet their growth targets through enhanced regional cooperation,” he concluded.

Naqi highlighted that the current bilateral trade volume stands at just $3 billion, with Pakistan contributing only one-third, well below expectations. He stressed that with mutual efforts, the trade volume could be expanded to $10 billion.

He identified key sectors with significant potential, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather, and food products, and emphasized the importance of leveraging Iran’s affordable energy resources for Pakistan’s industrial growth.

“Pakistan and Iran have long-standing relations that continue to strengthen over time. Our cooperation during the Iran-Israel and Pakistan-India wars is a testament to our historical solidarity,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FTA KATI Free Trade Agreement Pakistan Iran trade Junaid Naqi trade barriers

Comments

200 characters

KATI for removal of Iran-Pakistan trade barriers

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Faceless Customs Assessment: Audit sparks concerns about under-invoicing

CAREC region sans PRC attracts $13.3bn FDI inflow in 2023

Read more stories