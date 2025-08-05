BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-05

Affordable electricity for public top priority: minister

Press Release Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 07:43am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has stated that the Sindh government is taking serious steps to provide low-cost and environmentally friendly energy to the people.

He expressed these views during a demonstration organised by a private company at the Energy Department office where solar home systems, solar inverters with lithium batteries, and solar panels were showcased. Also present were the Secretary of the Energy Department, CEO of STDC, MD of Thar Coal Energy Board, and other relevant officials.

The Minister noted that the Sindh government established the province’s first power plant under a Public-Private Partnership, and the electricity produced by this plant remains cheaper than electricity from other sources. This electricity is being delivered to relevant entities through the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC).

He added that two solar parks have recently been completed in Sindh, and electricity from these projects will also be provided at the lowest possible tariff. The purpose of these initiatives, he said, is to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and provide consumers relief from high electricity costs.

Nasir Hussain Shah stated, “We are closely monitoring the basis on which companies are determining electricity tariffs. Our position is clear: instead of expensive electricity generated from fossil fuels, we must transition to solar and hybrid sources.”

He acknowledged that some international agreements present challenges, but assured that the Sindh government is seriously exploring ways to overcome them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Comments

200 characters

Affordable electricity for public top priority: minister

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Faceless Customs Assessment: Audit sparks concerns about under-invoicing

CAREC region sans PRC attracts $13.3bn FDI inflow in 2023

Read more stories