K-IV project: governor says Centre has already released Rs20bn

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that the federal government had already released Rs 20 billion out of the Rs 40 billion requested for Karachi’s development, to be executed through elected representatives.

He also proposed a meeting at Governor House with Chamber representatives to discuss the K-IV project and explore the possibility of transferring its ownership to the business community for expedited execution.

Governor, who graced the closing ceremony of the 20th edition of the iconic “My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony” Exhibition, organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), has praised KCCI for organizing the event in a vibrant and engaging manner.

Emphasizing the need for secure infrastructure and access to basic services, he stressed that both federal and provincial governments must work closely to address Karachi’s genuine challenges. He urged the business community to collaborate with his office and legislators for shaping strategic industrial and infrastructure development initiatives.

Governor Tessori further revealed plans to issue a recommendation letter for a prestigious civil award to Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala in recognition of his unmatched contributions to Karachi’s business ecosystem.

At the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah lauded the Karachi Chamber for successfully staging the 20th edition of My Karachi Exhibition and reiterated the Sindh Government’s firm support for the business community. He announced the launch of Sindh’s Independence Day celebrations under the theme “Maarka-e-Haq”—symbolizing Pakistan’s continuing struggle for justice, sovereignty, and unity.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala shared that the 21st My Karachi would also promise greater international participation and enhanced features for visitors. He informed that this year’s edition saw participation from 7 consulates and over 20 multinational companies, which showcased a broad range of products and services. “Exhibitors, visitors and people from different walks of life have been advising KCCI to hold this grand exhibition twice a year which is testament to its growing impact and popularity,” he stated.

Appreciating the Sindh government’s support, Motiwala emphasized the need for swift resolution of lingering challenges, especially the shortage of water and gas faced by industries, and called for completion of the K-IV project at the earliest.

President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani extended heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders and the media for their unwavering support. He congratulated Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Special Committee Muhammad Idrees, and KCCI’s Managing Committee for organizing a memorable and impactful event. He especially praised the participation of women entrepreneurs and public welfare institutions who were provided subsidized or complimentary stalls.

President Bilwani reiterated the urgent need for a modern, provincial-level Expo Center in Karachi and highlighted the city’s dire infrastructure woes, including poor roads, drainage, traffic, encroachments, and rising street crime. He stressed on the Safe City Project and improved surveillance to ensure a secure environment conducive to business and investment. He also underlined the imbalance in gas and water distribution, demanding Sindh’s due share and questioning the justification behind high water tariffs for Karachi, the country’s largest tax-contributing city.

From cultural shows, fireworks, and musical performances to economic dialogue and international participation, the 20th My Karachi Exhibition truly lived up to its legacy of being more than just a trade show, it was a celebration of Karachi’s soul. It reaffirmed the city’s resilience, vibrancy, and critical role in Pakistan’s economy. The event not only offered affordable shopping and family entertainment but also served as a platform for strategic dialogue between government, business leaders, and foreign missions.

The Karachi Chamber remains committed to further enhancing the scope and stature of My Karachi Exhibition in the years ahead, and to continue serving as the collective voice of the city’s business community.

The 20th edition of the iconic “My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony” Exhibition, organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), concluded at the Karachi Expo Center with resounding success, celebrating Karachi’s entrepreneurial energy, cultural diversity, and untapped economic potential. Over three vibrant days, the Expo Center became a melting pot of commerce, culture, diplomacy, and innovation, attracting nearly 800,000 visitors and showcasing over 350 stalls by local and international exhibitors.

