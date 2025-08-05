BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Senate body pledges to raise financial challenges facing railways

Recorder Report Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 07:50am

KARACHI: The Senate Standing Committee on Railways has pledged to bring Pakistan Railways’ financial challenges to the Ministry of Finance, stressing the need for structural reforms and sustainable solutions to address the growing pension liabilities.

The Senate Standing Committee on Railways, headed by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, visited the Divisional Superintendent (DS) Office of Pakistan Railways in Karachi on Monday. The committee was briefed on a range of operational, financial, and land encroachment challenges facing the department.

Railway officials informed the committee that Pakistan Railways continues to grapple with outdated infrastructure, limited resources, and revenue constraints that affect service delivery and expansion efforts. Among the most pressing concerns highlighted was the growing financial burden of pension payments, which consumes a large share of the department’s annual budget.

Moreover, railway officials emphasized that this recurring financial pressure has become a major hurdle in maintaining efficient operations. In response, the committee assured that it would raise the matter with the Ministry of Finance and advocate for structural reforms and sustainable solutions to address pension liabilities.

The committee was also briefed on the current security situation and measures being undertaken to safeguard railway operations nationwide. Special emphasis was placed on securing the Karachi to Hyderabad section, identified as a critical corridor.

Railway authorities shared that a comprehensive plan is in motion to improve surveillance, enhance coordination with law enforcement agencies, and upgrade security infrastructure to ensure safer travel and transport. In addition to security, the committee was informed about initiatives aimed at upgrading the railway system, including modernization of stations, procurement of new coaches, and improvement of signalling systems. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to revive the performance and image of Pakistan Railways.

The committee appreciated the efforts of the local railway administration and assured that the suggestions and challenges raised during the visit would be communicated to higher authorities for necessary action. The Senate standing committee members reiterated their commitment to support reforms that would ensure the financial and operational sustainability of the department.

