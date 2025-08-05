BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Israel’s Netanyahu to convene cabinet on Gaza war goals

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 12:56am
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a discussion at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, July 23, 2025. REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a discussion at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, July 23, 2025. REUTERS

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would convene his security cabinet this week to discuss how to instruct the military to meet his war goals in Gaza.

“We must continue to stand together and fight together to achieve all our war objectives: the defeat of the enemy, the release of our hostages, and the assurance that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said at the outset of a regular cabinet meeting.

Israel’s Channel 12 cited an official from his office as saying that Netanyahu was inclining towards expanding the offensive and seizing the entire Palestinian enclave.

Merz ups pressure on Israel over ‘goal’ in Gaza

Israeli media reported that the cabinet would meet on Tuesday to make a decision on that.

Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Gaza war began when Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostage in an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli figures. Israel’s offensive has since killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, only 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

