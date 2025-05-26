AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Merz ups pressure on Israel over ‘goal’ in Gaza

AFP Published 26 May, 2025 06:37pm
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz takes part in a discussion on ‘Wars, crises, chancellorship: German answers to European questions’ on stage of the ‘Re:Publica 25’ fair ground during the opening of the ‘Re:publica 25’ digital conference in Berlin on May 26, 2025. Photo: AFP
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz takes part in a discussion on ‘Wars, crises, chancellorship: German answers to European questions’ on stage of the ‘Re:Publica 25’ fair ground during the opening of the ‘Re:publica 25’ digital conference in Berlin on May 26, 2025. Photo: AFP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a stern warning to Israel on Monday said he now “no longer understands” its objective in war-ravaged Gaza.

The unusually strong comments from Berlin heighten pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the army ramps up its military campaign in what it says is a renewed effort to destroy Hamas.

“Honestly speaking, I no longer understand what the Israeli army is now doing in the Gaza Strip, with what goal,” Merz told public broadcaster WDR.

“The way in which the civilian population has been affected, as has been increasingly the case in recent days, can no longer be justified by a fight against Hamas terrorism.”

He said Germany, like “no other country on earth”, must be sparing in its public advice to Israel, a reference to Germany’s dark history of World War II and the Holocaust.

Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes, including 33 in a school

“The question is: How clearly do we voice criticism now, and for historical reasons I am more reserved,” Merz said, but added that “we need to say this a little more clearly now”.

The chancellor, who took office early this month, said that “when limits are crossed, when international humanitarian law is being violated… then the German chancellor must speak out too”.

Merz said he wanted Germany to remain “Israel’s most important partner in Europe”.

“But the Israeli government must not do anything that its best friends are no longer willing to accept,” he said.

Israel has stepped up a renewed offensive to destroy Hamas, drawing international condemnation as aid trickles in following a nearly three-month blockade that has sparked severe food and medical shortages.

Rescuers said devastating Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 52 people on Monday, 33 of them in a school turned shelter.

The civil defence agency said many of the casualties at the school in Gaza City were children, while the Israeli military said the site was housing “key terrorists”.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during a visit to Spain, stressed that Germany stands by Israel, including through arms supplies, but also voiced concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“As a country that understands Israel’s security and existence as a core principle, Germany is always obliged to assist Israel in guaranteeing its security,” he said. “That naturally includes being willing to supply weapons in the future.”

Germany had a special responsibility towards Israel, he said, adding that there must nevertheless be an improvement in Gaza’s “intolerable” humanitarian situation.

“We clearly stand by Israel’s side but we must not ignore the fate of the people in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“There must be no expulsion from the Gaza Strip, there must be no policy of starvation and there must be the active supply of aid and humanitarian goods.”

