BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-05

Most Gulf shares gain on Fed easing bets

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

DUBAI: Most Gulf equities rose on Monday, recovering some of the previous session’s losses due to prospects the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, but held back by weaker oil prices and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

The US added fewer jobs than expected in July, with sharp downward revisions to previous months, increasing bets on a September rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the odds for a cut now stand at about 80%, up from 63.1% a week ago.

Interest rate moves by the Fed have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy because most of its currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.1%, with most stocks posting gains. The leading gainers included Commercial Bank, which rose 0.9%, and Qatar Electricity and Water with a 1% rise.

Late on Sunday, Qatar’s main electricity and desalinated water supplier QEWC reported a 2.7% increase in half-year net profit.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index gained 0.2% after two consecutive session of losses, supported by industry, utilities and finance sector shares.

Tolls operator Salik gained 1% and Gulf Navigation Holding rose for a second day, ending 5.2% higher. The maritime and shipping firm said last week it had raised its foreign ownership limit to 100% from 49%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index snapped the previous session’s losses and edged up 0.1%. ACWA Power advanced 3.1% and Saudi Arabian Mining added 2.2%.

However, Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing slumped 10% after the e-commerce company posted a quarterly net loss compared to a net profit a year earlier.

