BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-05

European shares rebound after Friday’s selloff

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed higher on Monday, rebounding from six-week lows as a surge in banking stocks offset a decline in Swiss shares following a hefty 39% US tariff on Swiss goods.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, with most major regional markets, barring Swiss stocks, rebounding from Friday’s sharp losses, when worries about tariffs and a weak US jobs report hammered sentiment.

The German DAX climbed 1.4%, France’s CAC 40 rose 1.1% and Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.7%.

Zurich’s SMI index dipped 0.2% as trading resumed following a long weekend. Switzerland was left stunned on Friday after Trump hit it with one of the highest tariffs in his global trade reset, with industry associations warning that tens of thousands of jobs were at risk.

Swiss luxury watchmakers’ shares, including Richemont and Swatch, fell 1.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

“It’s understandable why Switzerland is lagging. Companies most exposed to international trade flows appear to be under the greatest pressure. However, a quarter percent decline isn’t particularly significant,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“It seems there may still be hopes that a deal will be struck on terms that are, if not favourable, at least less unfavourable than what the White House has imposed so far.”

Switzerland was ready to make a “more attractive offer” in trade talks with Washington, its government said on Monday.

The duties were scheduled to go into effect on Thursday, giving Switzerland, which counts the US as its top export market for pharmaceuticals, watches, machinery and chocolates, a small window to strike a better deal.

European stocks have moved further away from this year’s peak as US tariffs on its key trading partners raise concerns about a resurgence in inflationary pressures and slowing economic growth.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares rebound after Friday’s selloff

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Faceless Customs Assessment: Audit sparks concerns about under-invoicing

CAREC region sans PRC attracts $13.3bn FDI inflow in 2023

Read more stories