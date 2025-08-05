BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-05

China, HK stocks rebound after steep weekly loss

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

HONG KONG: Chinese and Hong Kong stocks gained on Monday, recovering from last week’s sharp declines, as defence and tech stocks led gains.

At market close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.7% at 3,583.31 points, recovering from losses in earlier trades. The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 0.4%.

The defence sector led the onshore market higher with a 2.9% gain. The semiconductor sector gained 1% and AI-related stocks added 0.9%.

The rebound on Monday came after markets last week booked their steepest losses since April. The bullish trend for Chinese equities has started to show signs of slowing as the much anticipated Politburo meeting and tariff negotiations with the US both failed to deliver positive surprises.

“Market sentiment is becoming more volatile as positive catalysts are losing momentum,” Citic Securities said in a note, adding that investors might shift focus to defensive sectors for shelter or industries with clear growth trajectories.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.9% at 24,733.45, also recovering from last week’s loss.

The tech sector jumped 1.6% and AI-related shares added 1.7%, leading markets higher.

Domestic ship stocks continued to rally on Monday after Beijing raised concerns over potential security risks in Nvidia’s H20 chip.

Looking ahead, markets are awaiting new developments on the trade truce between China and the US that expires on August 12. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington has the makings of a deal and was “optimistic” about the path forward.

“Given rising uncertainties in the foreign market, especially in the US where Trump’s intervention in economic reporting undermines the efficacy of policies, both on- and off-shore Chinese markets will likely be under pressure in the near term,” Hong Hao, chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management, said in a note.

