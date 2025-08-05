BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-05

Chicago wheat futures slip

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures fell to their lowest level since May on Monday, and hovered near their lowest since 2020, as ongoing harvests in the Northern Hemisphere kept the market well supplied. Corn and soybean futures edged higher.

Both crops remain under pressure from expectations of a large US harvest but corn has some support from brisk US export demand propelled by its low price.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $5.14-3/4 a bushel, as of 0453 GMT after falling to $5.13-1/2, its lowest since May 14.

Prices are now a whisker from May’s five-year low of $5.06-1/4. “Wheat continues to have few crop worries,” said Tobin Gorey, founder of Australian consultants Cornucopia.

With overall supply looking plentiful, the only concern for the market is whether the slow start to shipments from the Black Sea, the biggest wheat export region, might be due to lower than expected yields, he said.

Consultants Sovecon on Friday cut their forecast for Russia’s 2025 wheat crop to 83.3 million metric tons from 83.6 million tons, but a harvest of that size would be large by historical standards.

Many other countries are on track for large production years, and rainfall in Southern Hemisphere exporters Argentina and Australia has improved the outlook for their harvests later in the year.

The US Department of Agriculture will issue an update on the nation’s spring wheat harvest in a weekly report on Monday.

New US tariffs on dozens of trading partners are meanwhile raising fears that trade disputes could impact US farm exports, as well as hitting equities markets and the US dollar.

Large speculators increased their net short positions in CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans in the week to July 29, regulatory data showed. CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $4.11 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.1% to $9.90-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat wheat crop wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Chicago wheat futures slip

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Faceless Customs Assessment: Audit sparks concerns about under-invoicing

CAREC region sans PRC attracts $13.3bn FDI inflow in 2023

Read more stories