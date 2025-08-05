BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Markets Print 2025-08-05

Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,150 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

Approximately, 200 bales of Tando Adam, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur and 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

