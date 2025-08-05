BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-05

Oil falls as OPEC+ output hike adds to oversupply concerns

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

NEW YORK/LONDON: Oil prices fell to their lowest in a week on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to another large output increase in September, adding to oversupply concerns after US data showed lacklustre fuel demand in the top consuming nation.

Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.24 a barrel by 11:39 a.m. ET (1539 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.85 a barrel. Both contracts were down more than 2% earlier in the session and hit the lowest in a week, after declining close to 3% on Friday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day (bpd) for September.

The latest in a series of accelerated output increases aimed at capturing market share was in line with market expectations and marks a full and early reversal of the group’s largest tranche of output cuts, amounting to about 2.5 million bpd, or about 2.4% of global demand.

While the group cited healthy market fundamentals to back its decision, data released by the US government last week showed the weakest gasoline demand in May, the start of the country’s summer driving season, since the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. The data also showed US oil production at a monthly record in May, adding to global oversupply concerns.

Oil traders are now hedging for the possibility of further supply increases from OPEC+, with potential discussions to unwind a further 1.65 million bpd of cuts at the group’s next meeting on September 7 adding pressure to oil prices.

“OPEC+ retains a substantial amount of spare production capacity, and markets are now watching closely to see whether the group will tap into it,” StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said. “So far, there are no clear signals that OPEC+ intends to deploy this additional capacity, but the possibility remains on the table,” he added.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls as OPEC+ output hike adds to oversupply concerns

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Faceless Customs Assessment: Audit sparks concerns about under-invoicing

CAREC region sans PRC attracts $13.3bn FDI inflow in 2023

Read more stories