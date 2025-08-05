KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 04, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 142,052.65 High: 142,323.34 Low: 141,440.48 Net Change: 1,017.66 Volume (000): 349,228 Value (000): 34,853,787 Makt Cap (000) 4,247,844,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,109.18 NET CH (-) 0.32 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,202.55 NET CH (+) 358.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,996.15 NET CH (+) 261.75 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,249.52 NET CH (+) 281.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,898.13 NET CH (-) 23.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,303.02 NET CH (+) 82.55 ==================================== As on: 04-August-2025 ====================================

