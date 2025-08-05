BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 04, 2025) . ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 04, 2025) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                142,052.65
High:                     142,323.34
Low:                      141,440.48
Net Change:                 1,017.66
Volume (000):                349,228
Value (000):              34,853,787
Makt Cap (000)         4,247,844,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,109.18
NET CH                      (-) 0.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,202.55
NET CH                    (+) 358.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 40,996.15
NET CH                    (+) 261.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,249.52
NET CH                    (+) 281.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,898.13
NET CH                     (-) 23.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,303.02
NET CH                     (+) 82.55
====================================
As on:                04-August-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

