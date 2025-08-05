Markets Print 2025-08-05
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 04, 2025) . ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 04, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 142,052.65
High: 142,323.34
Low: 141,440.48
Net Change: 1,017.66
Volume (000): 349,228
Value (000): 34,853,787
Makt Cap (000) 4,247,844,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,109.18
NET CH (-) 0.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,202.55
NET CH (+) 358.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,996.15
NET CH (+) 261.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,249.52
NET CH (+) 281.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,898.13
NET CH (-) 23.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,303.02
NET CH (+) 82.55
====================================
As on: 04-August-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments