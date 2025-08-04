BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf shares gain on Fed easing bets; Egypt on winning streak

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 09:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf equities rose on Monday, recovering some of the previous session’s losses due to prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, but held back by weaker oil prices and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

The U.S. added fewer jobs than expected in July, with sharp downward revisions to previous months, increasing bets on a September rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the odds for a cut now stand at about 80%, up from 63.1% a week ago.

Interest rate moves by the Fed have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy because most of its currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.1%, with most stocks posting gains. The leading gainers included Commercial Bank, which rose 0.9%, and Qatar Electricity and Water with a 1% rise.

Late on Sunday, Qatar’s main electricity and desalinated water supplier QEWC reported a 2.7% increase in half-year net profit.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index gained 0.2% after two consecutive session of losses, supported by industry, utilities and finance sector shares.

Tolls operator Salik gained 1% and Gulf Navigation Holding rose for a second day, ending 5.2% higher. The maritime and shipping firm said last week it had raised its foreign ownership limit to 100% from 49%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index snapped the previous session’s losses and edged up 0.1%. ACWA Power advanced 3.1% and Saudi Arabian Mining added 2.2%.

However, Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing slumped 10% after the e-commerce company posted a quarterly net loss compared to a net profit a year earlier.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco shed 0.4% ahead of its earnings announcement on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell to their lowest in a week after OPEC+ agreed to another large output increase in September.

Brent was down 2.3% at $68.06 a barrel by 1310 GMT.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell for the second straight session, slipping 0.2% with most sectors in the red. ADNOC Drilling lost 1% and Abu Dhabi Aviation dropped 1.4%.

The diversified aviation services provider, ADA posted a 79% decrease in quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced for a third day and rose 1.3%, lifted by a 4.9% increase in Qala Holdings and 2.2% gain in Commercial International Bank.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     up 0.1% to 10,839
 KUWAIT           lost 0.6% to 9,198
 QATAR            rose 0.1% to 11,180
 EGYPT            up 1.3% to 34,705
 BAHRAIN          fell 0.1% to 1,949
 OMAN             up 0.6% to 4,800
 ABU DHABI        down 0.2% to 10,299
 DUBAI            gained 0.2% to 6,126
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares Gulf stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf shares gain on Fed easing bets; Egypt on winning streak

KSE-100 closes above 142,000 for the first time

PM Shehbaz briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB

Rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan grants first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, gulf countries

Deadline for Ajrak design number plates extended till Oct 31 for two-wheelers

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Bangladesh seeks Pakistani coal, limestone to meet industrial demand in trade talks

Sugar cartelisation case hearing rescheduled on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

NDMA issues flood alert amid expected heavy rains till Aug 10

Read more stories