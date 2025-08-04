Arslan Ash clinches historic sixth EVO title, defeats fellow Pakistani Atif Butt

Pakistan’s Arslan “Ash” Siddique captured his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title in Las Vegas on August 3, triumphing in the Tekken 8 Grand Final against compatriot Atif Butt in an all‑Pakistani showdown.

Representing Twisted Minds, Arslan reversed an opening set loss to win 3–1, earning US$12,000 and 800 Tour Points.

Following the victory, Arslan, already a five-time EVO champion, said he felt “so blessed” and “grateful in victory.” EVO described the moment as “greatness on another level.”

Atif Butt, who battled through the lower bracket to reach the final, congratulated his rival but expressed disappointment at the outcome. Arslan praised Atif as “one of the best players in the world.”

This landmark win cements Arslan Ash’s status as one of Tekken’s greatest players globally and highlights Pakistan’s dominance on the international esports stage.