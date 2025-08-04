BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stokes remains upbeat despite England’s painful loss to India

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 07:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes tried to focus on the positives after his team’s agonising six-run loss to India in their riveting final Test at The Oval on Monday.

Stokes, who did not play in the match due to injury, watched on as the hosts collapsed from 301-3 to 367 all out to give India a share of the series.

“Credit both teams. The amount of effort from both teams to end up here 2-2 is incredible,” he told reporters.

“The heart and passion and everything that was shown, especially in our second bowling innings, I thought was outstanding.”

Stokes, who scored a century and completed a five-wicket haul in the drawn fourth Test against India, said England had been well on top at various times in the final game under the captaincy of Ollie Pope.

“We got ourselves into some good positions throughout the Test match, not just the last innings,” he said.

“To come within seven runs of victory, it’s tough to look back and feel anything but disappointment.”

Stokes felt the loss of Chris Woakes to a shoulder injury on the first day had been a crucial factor.

Siraj leads India to stunning win over England

The all-rounder did come out to bat with a sling on to try to get England over the line but his absence along with that of Stokes and Jofra Archer left England with an inexperienced pace attack.

“Losing Woakesy early on in the game changed the whole responsibility on the bowlers in particular, the roles they were selected for,” added Stokes.

“But you can look back on a Test match that goes five days and pick out loads of moments as to why (you lost). For us, to come out here to try and chase that total down in the way that we did was outstanding.”

Stokes was not critical of the unorthodox or rash shots that caused the dismissals of several England batsmen as the tension mounted around the ground.

Harry Brook made a brilliant 111 before playing a stroke so reckless his bat flew out of his hand, Jacob Bethell was bowled after charging down the pitch and Jamie Smith played three loose shots in a row at Mohammed Siraj, the last one nicking his bat.

“That never-say-die, never-back-down attitude we’ve installed in the group nearly paid off for us,” Stokes said.

“We couldn’t quite get over the line.”

INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Stokes remains upbeat despite England’s painful loss to India

PM Shehbaz briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB

Rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan grants first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, gulf countries

Deadline for Ajrak design number plates extended till Oct 31 for two-wheelers

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Bangladesh seeks Pakistani coal, limestone to meet industrial demand in trade talks

Sugar cartelisation case hearing rescheduled on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

NDMA issues flood alert amid expected heavy rains till Aug 10

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Read more stories