BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025
Markets

India’s 10-year bond yield falls most in 12 weeks tracking US peers

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s 10-year government bond yield posted its steepest decline in 12 weeks, mirroring the move in U.S. Treasuries and as some traders bet on dovish commentary at the local central bank’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark bond ended at 6.3179%, falling the most since May 13, compared with the previous close of 6.3680%.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year bond was at 4.2277% in Asian hours after slipping to a three-month low on expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates as soon as September after a weak jobs report.

The Reserve Bank of India, which announces its policy decision on Wednesday, is expected to hold rates steady, but investors will closely watch for remarks on inflation and growth to gauge the rate trajectory.

The odds of an India rate cut have risen since the United States slapped steep tariffs on the country’s imports, prompting concerns around growth.

“We expect RBI to maintain status quo, keeping the repo rate and policy stance unchanged,” STCI Primary Dealer said in a note. “Expect a downward revision of 20-30 basis points in both the inflation forecast and growth forecast.”

India bond yields end flat, rise marginally this week ahead of RBI meet

Meanwhile, foreign investors broke a three-month net selling streak, pouring into the two extreme ends of India’s yield curve in July.

Overall, they purchased 25 billion rupees of index-linked bonds last month.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates slipped on strong receiving bias on Monday, as the rates tracked a decline in domestic bond yields and U.S. Treasury peers.

The one-year OIS rate dipped nearly 6 basis points to 5.4475% and the two-year OIS rate dropped over 6 bps to 5.4050%. The liquid five-year OIS rate lost over 7 bps to end at 5.6425%.

India Indian government bond yields Indian government bonds

