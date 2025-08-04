BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cocoa falls as U.S. tariffs, jobs data ignite growth fears

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:25pm

LONDON: Cocoa futures on ICE slid on Monday as speculators trimmed their net long position amid worries over U.S. trade tariffs and Friday’s weak U.S. jobs report.

The Trump administration last week slapped a slew of tariffs on dozens of trading partners, which could raise domestic U.S. prices and hurt demand for goods in the world’s top economy.

Most of the tariffs are set to come into effect on Friday.

Cocoa

London cocoa futures fell 1.6% to 5,298 pounds a metric ton, having hit a one-week low of 5,230.

Shares Barry Callebaut, the world’s top cocoa processor and bulk chocolate maker, slid 4%, with analysts noting the firm is exposed to tariffs as it imports cocoa into the U.S. from countries like Ivory Coast, Ghana and Brazil.

The U.S. Commerce Secretary said last week commodities not grown in the U.S. could be exempt from tariffs if deals with producing countries are reached, but there are many deals yet to be closed.

In the absence of trade deals, tariffs of 15% will apply to top producer Ivory Coast, 10% will apply to No. 2 and No. 3 producers Ghana and Ecuador, while 50% will apply to Brazil.

New York futures fell 1.4% to $7,452 a ton, having hit a two-week low of $7,347.

Coffee, cocoa slip as investors hold out for US tariff relief

Coffee

Arabica coffee futures rose 1.2% to $2.8075 per lb, recovering after hitting their lowest since mid-November on Friday.

Dealers noted comments from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that he is still open to U.S. trade talks, and speculated as to whether the weak U.S. jobs report will pressure the U.S. into pulling back some of its tariff threats.

The U.S. is the world’s top coffee consumer and it imports about a third of its coffee from top producer Brazil. Coffee, like cocoa, is a tropical commodity almost entirely unsuitable for growing in the U.S.

Robusta coffee rose 2.6% to $3,343 a ton, having closed down 2.2% on Friday.

Sugar

Raw sugar ??rose 0.8% to 16.31 cents per lb, having settled down 1% on Friday.

French sugar maker Tereos, one of the world’s largest sugar makers, said lower production and sales volumes in Europe could lead to a price recovery later this year.

White sugar rose 0.9% to $469.10 a ton, having settled down 0.6% on Friday.

Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said.

Cocoa coffee rates Cocoa price Coffee price

Comments

200 characters

Cocoa falls as U.S. tariffs, jobs data ignite growth fears

PM Shehbaz briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB

Rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan grants first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, gulf countries

Deadline for Ajrak design number plates extended till Oct 31 for two-wheelers

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Bangladesh seeks Pakistani coal, limestone to meet industrial demand in trade talks

Sugar cartelisation case hearing rescheduled on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

NDMA issues flood alert amid expected heavy rains till Aug 10

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Read more stories