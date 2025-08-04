BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Business & Finance

India’s JSW Steel, Japan’s JFE to invest $669 million to boost electrical steel output

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 04:38pm

A joint venture between India’s JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel will invest 58.45 billion rupees ($669 million) to expand production capacity of cold rolled grain-oriented electrical steel across two Indian plants to meet growing domestic demand, JSW Steel said on Monday.

JSW and JFE will equally fund a combined 19.66 billion rupees for the expansion through equity, JSW Steel said. The added capacity will be commissioned in phases from fiscal year 2028. The company did the specify the source of rest of the funds.

Cold rolled grain-oriented electrical steel is mainly used in energy applications, and is considered to be more energy efficient, reducing carbon emissions.

JSW JFE Electrical Steel will raise production of the steel at its Nashik plant to 250,000 tons per annum from the current 50,000 TPA, for which the two companies plan to invest 43 billion rupees.

India’s top court to revisit order scrapping JSW Steel’s $2.3 billion Bhushan Power deal

The companies will invest the remaining 15.45 billion rupees to augment capacity of an upcoming facility in Vijayanagar to 100,000 TPA from an originally planned 62,000 TPA, JSW Steel said in an exchange filing.

JSW JFE’s Nashik plant was bought in January from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp in a 41.59 billion rupee deal.

India JSW Steel JSW

Comments

200 characters

