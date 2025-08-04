India’s June tea output drops 9% y/y on lower rainfall

MUMBAI: India’s tea production in Junedropped 9% from a year earlier to 133.5 million kilograms, the state-run Tea Board said on Monday, hurt by excessive heat and scant rainfall.

Production in Assam, which accounts for more than half the country’s output, fell by 9.7% to 68.55 million kg, the board said.

Assam has received 42% less rainfall than average so far in the current monsoon season, which began on June 1, keeping temperatures above normal in the state, showed data from India Meteorological Department.

Exports of crush-tear-curl, or CTC, grade tea went mainly to Egypt and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

In the first half of 2025, India’s tea production jumped 13.4% from a year ago to 469.72 million kg, due to a recovery in production in April and May from the previous year, the board data showed.