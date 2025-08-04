BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.5%)
CPHL 82.87 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.68%)
DCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 176.61 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.63%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.95%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.16%)
NBP 127.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.26%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.18%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 182.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.4%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.52%)
SSGC 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.9%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.11%)
TREET 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.88%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (6.15%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,500 Increased By 75.9 (0.53%)
BR30 41,220 Increased By 361.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 142,183 Increased By 1148.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 43,706 Increased By 371.4 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper gains as weaker dollar lends support

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 12:15pm

London copper rose on Monday, helped by a softer dollar after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted bets for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $9,665.50 per metric ton, as of 0414 GMT.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was steady at 78,240 yuan ($10,898.45) a ton.

The dollar index fell 0.4% against a basket of rivals after a dismal U.S. jobs report and firing of a top labour official by President Donald Trump stunned investors and led them to ramp up bets for imminent Fed rate cuts.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated assets more affordable to holders of other currencies.

Chilean miner Codelco has reduced copper extraction operations at its flagship El Teniente mine after a fatal accident but is still operating its concentrator and smelter, union leader Amador Pantoja told Reuters on Friday.

Meanwhile, China’s refined copper output is set to hit a record high in 2025, analysts say, as its giant smelting sector powers through a global shortage of copper ore that is forcing some overseas competitors out of business.

A surprise move by U.S. President Donald Trump to exclude refined metal from 50% import tariffs dragged down U.S. copper prices 23% on the Comex exchange last week.

“There are now fears that the huge stockpile of copper that now sits in COMEX warehouses will be re-exported to international markets. That would put downward pressure on international benchmark copper prices,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Among other metals in London, aluminium was up 0.1% at $2,566.50 a ton, nickel gained 0.3% to $15,030, lead rose 0.2% to $1,974.50, tin fell 0.5% to $33,245, and zinc edged 0.2% higher to $2,731.50.

SHFE aluminium was flat at 20,465 yuan, nickel added 0.1% to 120,070 yuan, lead rose 0.5% to 16,735 yuan, tin gained 0.4% to 265,390 yuan, and zinc slipped 0.6% to 22,210 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper gains as weaker dollar lends support

PSX maintains bullish run, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Sugar cartelisation case hearing postponed on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Pakistan’s TOMCL enters into Tajikistan with $3.24mn export deal

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs to capture T20 series

At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

Read more stories