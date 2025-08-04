Two people killed after bus collides with train in Russia’s Leningrad region

At least two people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus collided with a freight train in Russia’s Leningrad region, the regional railway administration said on Monday.

“The driver of the … bus entered the crossing in front of an approaching freight train,” the railway administration of the Leningrad region, in northwest Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The train driver applied emergency braking, but the distance was too short to prevent a collision.”

The railways administration said it was a regular service bus, but Russian state news agency RIA cited the local prosecutor’s office as saying it was a tourist bus.