BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.5%)
CPHL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.41%)
DCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 176.70 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (2.68%)
FCCL 47.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.75%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.69 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.39%)
NBP 127.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.6%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.18%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 182.75 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.53%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 31.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.52%)
SSGC 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.86%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.01%)
TREET 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.83%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (6.15%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,500 Increased By 75.9 (0.53%)
BR30 41,220 Increased By 361.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 142,192 Increased By 1157 (0.82%)
KSE30 43,703 Increased By 368.2 (0.85%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at railway station in Volgograd region, Russia says

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power line and sparked a fire at a railway station building in Russia’s southern region of Volgograd overnight, the regional administration said on Monday.

An unexploded drone fell on railway tracks near the Archeda train station, the administration of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, citing Volgograd region’s governor, Andrei Bocharov as saying.

“No damage to the tracks has been reported,” the administration said.

Russian state news agency TASS reported several regional trains were delayed in the area.

Flights at the regional airport in the city of Volgograd, which is the administrative centre of the broader Volgograd region, were halted for several hours before resuming at around 0300 GMT, Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said on Telegram.

Russia’s defence ministry said that its units destroyed a total of 61 Ukrainian drones overnight, including six over the Volgograd region. The ministry reports only the number of drones destroyed, not how many Ukraine launched.

The region’s administration cited Bocharov as saying the attack was “massive” and targeted energy and transport infrastructure.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has staged frequent attacks on infrastructure inside Russia that Kyiv deems key to Moscow’s war efforts - including on the Volgograd region which lies not far from the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian drone attack

Comments

200 characters

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at railway station in Volgograd region, Russia says

PSX maintains bullish run, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Sugar cartelisation case hearing postponed on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Pakistan’s TOMCL enters into Tajikistan with $3.24mn export deal

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs to capture T20 series

At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

Read more stories