BML 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.91%)
CPHL 82.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
DCL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
DGKC 174.56 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.44%)
FCCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.4%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.27%)
NBP 128.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.24%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 183.25 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.81%)
PREMA 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.94%)
PRL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
PTC 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 122.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.45%)
SSGC 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,490 Increased By 65.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,081 Increased By 222.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 141,977 Increased By 942.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 43,665 Increased By 330.8 (0.76%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-04

OPEC+ makes another large oil output hike in market share push

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:45am

LONDON: OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day for September, the latest in a series of accelerated output hikes to regain market share, as concerns mount over potential supply disruptions linked to Russia.

The move marks a full and early reversal of OPEC+’s largest tranche of output cuts plus a separate increase in output for the United Arab Emirates amounting to about 2.5 million bpd, or about 2.4% of world demand.

Eight OPEC+ members held a brief virtual meeting, amid increasing US pressure on India to halt Russian oil purchases - part of Washington’s efforts to bring Moscow to the negotiating table for a peace deal with Ukraine. President Donald Trump said he wants this by August 8.

In a statement following the meeting, OPEC+ cited a healthy economy and low stocks as reasons behind its decision.

Oil prices have remained elevated even as OPEC+ has raised output, with Brent crude closing near $70 a barrel on Friday, up from a 2025 low of near $58 in April, supported in part by rising seasonal demand.

“Given fairly strong oil prices at around $70, it does give OPEC+ some confidence about market fundamentals,” said Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects, adding that the market structure was also indicating tight stocks.

The eight countries are scheduled to meet again on Sept. 7, when they may consider reinstating another layer of output cuts totalling around 1.65 million bpd, two OPEC+ sources said following Sunday’s meeting. Those cuts are currently in place until the end of next year.

OPEC+ in full includes 10 non-OPEC oil producing countries, most notably Russia and Kazakhstan.

The group, which pumps about half of the world’s oil, had been curtailing production for several years to support oil prices. It reversed course this year in a bid to regain market share, spurred in part by calls from Trump for OPEC to ramp up production.

The eight began raising output in April with a modest hike of 138,000 bpd, followed by larger-than-planned hikes of 411,000 bpd in May, June and July, 548,000 bpd in August and now 547,000 bpd for September.

“So far the market has been able to absorb very well those additional barrels also due to stockpiliing activity in China,” said Giovanni Staunovo of UBS. “All eyes will now shift on the Trump decision on Russia this Friday.”

As well as the voluntary cut of about 1.65 million bpd from the eight members, OPEC+ still has a 2-million-bpd cut across all members, which also expires at the end of 2026.

“OPEC+ has passed the first test,” said Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy and a former OPEC official, as it has fully reversed its largest cut without crashing prices.

“But the next task will be even harder: deciding if and when to unwind the remaining 1.66 million barrels, all while navigating geopolitical tension and preserving cohesion.”

OPEC+ Oil prices Oil Global oil

Comments

200 characters

OPEC+ makes another large oil output hike in market share push

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories