Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan and Iran to strengthening bilateral cooperation and working jointly for peace and stability in the region.

The reaffirmation came during a meeting between the two leaders at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where they discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to mutual interest, regional developments, and avenues for deeper collaboration.

According to an official statement, both sides agreed on expanding cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

President Zardari underscored the historical and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in shared religion, culture, and mutual respect. He lauded Iran’s principled stance on key regional issues and acknowledged Tehran’s continued support for regional cooperation and solidarity during times of crisis.

He expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership, particularly Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, for consistently raising their voice in support of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Zardari also strongly condemned unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran during the recent 12-day conflict, and praised the unity and resilience shown by the Iranian nation. He expressed hope that President Pezeshkian’s visit would serve to further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two neighbouring countries.

In response, President Pezeshkian thanked the people and leadership of Pakistan for their unwavering support during the war. He acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating for dialogue, de-escalation, and diplomacy as means to resolve disputes and uphold regional peace.

